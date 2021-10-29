Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Shares of YUMC traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $69.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 129.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

