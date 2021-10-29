Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Accel Entertainment also posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 365,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,749 shares of company stock worth $2,252,202. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

