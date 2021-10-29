Zacks: Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Activision Blizzard also posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

ATVI stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 372,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,818. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

