Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.51). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 18.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,198,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 186,565 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 152,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,058. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

