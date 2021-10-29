Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) to Sell

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of TNK opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $475.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.20. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 1,239,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 997.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 185,367 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

