Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.79.

Shares of TD stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,203 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after purchasing an additional 923,990 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after acquiring an additional 661,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,344,000 after acquiring an additional 380,872 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 670,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after acquiring an additional 105,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

