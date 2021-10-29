Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $310,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $687,539. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

