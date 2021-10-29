Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

ANAB stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.82 million, a P/E ratio of -94.03 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

