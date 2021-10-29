Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gentex aims at generating meaningful growth driven by frequent product launches, improved product mix and unique technology platforms. The firm’s Full Display Mirror (FDM) is a key growth engine and is likely to help the firm maintain top-line growth trajectory. Gentex’s Integrated Tool Module and HomeLink also offer significant growth opportunities. Thanks to the active rollout of new products and technology developments, Gentex envisions sales growth of 15-20% year over year in 2022. However, it has slashed its 2H’21 sales guidance amid dim in light vehicle production outlook and supply-chain constraints. Elevated commodity costs along with escalating freight and labor expenses will dent gross margins. Soaring operating costs and high capex also act as spoilers. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance now.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.54.

GNTX stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

