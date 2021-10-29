Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) to “Hold”

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REPL. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of REPL opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.46.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $905,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,857.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,508 shares of company stock worth $4,230,976 in the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Replimune Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 263,509 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 189,533 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after buying an additional 59,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

