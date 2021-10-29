Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to Hold

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNE. Danske downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of VNE opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.45. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 428.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 778,247 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 1,223.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 231,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 63,957 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 60,843 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

