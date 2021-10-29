Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $20.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,478.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,557. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96. Zuora has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $22.41.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

