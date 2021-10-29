Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $143.45 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 534,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,312 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.8% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $143,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.55. 41,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.27. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

