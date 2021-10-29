Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $143.45 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 534,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,312 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.8% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $143,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.55. The stock had a trading volume of 41,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.27. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $218.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

