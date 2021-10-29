Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $96.89 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,296 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $96,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 118.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $168,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $54.13. 15,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

