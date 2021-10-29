Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 170,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,431,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 942,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,167,000. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,167,000.

MBB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.66. 3,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,033. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $110.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

