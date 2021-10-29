Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 79,278 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,278 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Lennar were worth $59,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

LEN stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.87. 12,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

