Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 79,278 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,278 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Lennar were worth $59,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

LEN stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.87. 12,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,625. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

