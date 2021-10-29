Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Trims Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,642 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.60% of Mohawk Industries worth $79,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.42.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $12.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.57. 7,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.18. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.