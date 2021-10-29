Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Trims Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,642 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.60% of Mohawk Industries worth $79,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,563,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after buying an additional 55,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $12.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.57. 7,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.18. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.42.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

