Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Zynex stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.63 million, a PE ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 0.97. Zynex has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

