-$0.01 EPS Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of SRTS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,635. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 million, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

