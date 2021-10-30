-$0.03 EPS Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

ASPU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

ASPU stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 451,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,577. The firm has a market cap of $118.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $106,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

