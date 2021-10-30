$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Orthofix Medical posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $121.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $708.63 million, a P/E ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

