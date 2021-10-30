$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of XPDI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,877. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $12.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth $105,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth $117,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth $393,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

