$0.14 EPS Expected for Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vintage Wine Estates.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. assumed coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.25.

VWE traded up 0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching 10.26. The company had a trading volume of 120,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,288. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 8.88 and a 12 month high of 13.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

