$0.19 EPS Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.22. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Cactus stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 319,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. Cactus has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cactus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cactus by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,723,000 after acquiring an additional 109,315 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Cactus by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

