-$0.22 EPS Expected for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

CTIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

CTIC stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

