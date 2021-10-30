$0.32 EPS Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.35. BGSF posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BGSF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BGSF by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BGSF by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BGSF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BGSF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. 23,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,240. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

