$0.35 EPS Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 18.4% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 23.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $253,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $871,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.