-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGM. Raymond James upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,500 in the last 90 days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $11,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $79,995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

