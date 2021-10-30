$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWB. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BWB stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 24,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $509.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 325,562 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,643,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 99,265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 85,551 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares during the period. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

