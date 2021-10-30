-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.57). COMPASS Pathways reported earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMPS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $42.20 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

