$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million.

SQM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,133.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 134,038 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

