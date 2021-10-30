$0.52 EPS Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. US Foods reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 58,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,960,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,990,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,493,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,677. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

