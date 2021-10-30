$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.74. Masco posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Masco by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Masco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Masco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,853,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after buying an additional 164,448 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.55. 2,262,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,026. Masco has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

