$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.34.

Shares of AIMC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $42.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.