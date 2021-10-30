$0.84 EPS Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of PENN traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.60. 3,832,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,389. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after acquiring an additional 194,068 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

