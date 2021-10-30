-$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02.

AXSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

AXSM stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,875. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

