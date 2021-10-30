$1.13 EPS Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.07. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. 4,008,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,441,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $63.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,647,000 after buying an additional 1,660,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

