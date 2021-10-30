$1.64 EPS Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.76. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.12. The stock had a trading volume of 44,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,971. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $159,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,313,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after buying an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.