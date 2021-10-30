$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $2.30. Methanex reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,040%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.78. 414,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,674. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 2.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Methanex by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $2,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 16.4% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after acquiring an additional 129,586 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 105.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,630 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

