1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $601,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $532,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,067. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

