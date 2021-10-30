1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.12. 671,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $1,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,373 shares of company stock worth $4,852,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.11% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLWS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

