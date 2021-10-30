1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ FLWS traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.12. 671,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.72.
In other news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $1,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,373 shares of company stock worth $4,852,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
FLWS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.
Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.