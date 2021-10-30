$100.04 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report sales of $100.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.59 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $70.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $380.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.82 million to $387.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $550.13 million, with estimates ranging from $542.09 million to $558.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 273,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 175,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.