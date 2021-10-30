10,501 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 289.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 77,176 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 85,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,000 after buying an additional 30,966 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 89,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 53.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

