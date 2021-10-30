105,145 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 105,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,650,000 after purchasing an additional 290,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 109.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fluor by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 333,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fluor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after buying an additional 78,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fluor by 17.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after buying an additional 232,873 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29.
FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.
Fluor Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
