105,145 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 105,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,650,000 after purchasing an additional 290,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 109.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fluor by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 333,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fluor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after buying an additional 78,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fluor by 17.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after buying an additional 232,873 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.