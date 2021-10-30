12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) & MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Critical Comparison

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get 12 ReTech alerts:

17.7% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 12 ReTech and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A MIND C.T.I. 23.14% 27.42% 18.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 12 ReTech and MIND C.T.I., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 12 ReTech and MIND C.T.I.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $720,000.00 8.18 -$21.94 million N/A N/A MIND C.T.I. $23.40 million 2.84 $5.38 million N/A N/A

MIND C.T.I. has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Risk & Volatility

12 ReTech has a beta of 23.48, meaning that its share price is 2,248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats 12 ReTech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

12 ReTech Company Profile

12 ReTech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale or fashion products. The firm offers its products through its channels including online, wholesale to retailers, and in its own store. It focuses on 12 technology suite devices, and operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. The company was founded by Angelo Ponzetta on September 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for 12 ReTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12 ReTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.