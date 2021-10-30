120,600 Shares in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRSG. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,635,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,852,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,882,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,882,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,882,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

FRSG opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.