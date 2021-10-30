12,665 Shares in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 188.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 76.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 64,659 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $183.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.20.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.